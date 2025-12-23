I am the only candidate offering a clear roadmap to make Zambia thrive – Mudolo



PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Willah Mudolo says Zambia’s long struggle with poverty and poor service delivery can only end if the country adopts a clear and practical economic plan that speaks directly to the lives of ordinary citizens.

Mudolo has unveiled what he calls a National Economic Transformation Blueprint, which he revealed is a detailed roadmap to lift Zambia from merely surviving to genuinely thriving.





The South Africa based business man argues that for decades, Zambians have been encouraged to accept hardship as normal, yet the country is rich in land, minerals and human talent.





Central to Mudolo’s blueprint is agriculture, which he believes holds the quickest path to jobs and income for millions of households.





He wants Zambia to stop exporting raw farm produce and instead invest in processing, packaging and value addition so that farmers earn more and the country benefits from finished products.





According to Mudolo, strengthening agriculture will not only boost the economy but also reduce hunger and rural poverty.



Youth empowerment is another major pillar of his plan.





The presidential hopeful said young people across the country have ideas and energy but lack financial support and guidance.





His blueprint proposes the creation of a state-backed Youth Venture Capital Fund that would provide start-up money and mentorship, allowing young innovators to turn ideas into businesses that create jobs.





On labour matters, Mudolo said workers must be protected if the economy is to grow fairly.



His plan includes reforms to employment laws to ensure regular reviews of the minimum wage and strong protection against unfair dismissal.





He argues that workers should not live in fear of losing jobs without reason.



Mudolo also places strong emphasis on ending Zambia’s energy problems, which he are hurting households and businesses alike.





His blueprint proposes cutting bureaucracy for independent power producers and investing heavily in renewable energy such as solar and biomass to ensure reliable electricity for homes, schools and factories.





Corruption, which Mudolo describes as a cancer eating away national resources, also features prominently in his plan.



He stated that public procurement must be fully transparent and that both those who offer bribes and those who receive them must face the law equally.





Mudolo proposes a universal social pension for citizens aged 65 and above, as well as truly free primary and secondary education by removing all hidden school fees that burden parents.





“Our Blueprint for Economic Transformation is my concrete contract with you to restore our economy,” Mudolo said.





He has since urged Zambians to organise themselves, understand the plan and prepare to take part in shaping the country’s future as the 2026 general elections draw closer.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 23, 2025