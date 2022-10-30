I AM THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN REMOVE HH FROM STATE HOUSE SAYS GBM

PF hopeful Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba also known as GBM by cadres has said that only him has the capacity to remove President Hakainde Hichilema from State House.

And GBM has warned the PF that if it chooses a weaker candidate to face Hichilema, the opposition party will quickly diminish.

He says when he was sent to UPND as an agent of destruction by PF, he got serious political ideas on how to cripple Hichilema and the party.

“Once HH is out of the party (UPND) it will be easier for us to win people back but these stories by some of you that those who had gone to UPND must not be voted for as party presidents means that you don’t know politics. Do you know how to weaken and undress a King? The first attacks should be on the strong boys and girls surrounding the King and in the case of Hichilema, I know all his strong boys and girls especially boys and one thing for sure is that they are stubborn but those will be my targets once you vote for me. They are the ones who started calling me Mr K50 Million and daily they were attacking me that PF had bought me to leave UPND and when they start attacking someone, they are relentless and they are not even in the party structures and don’t even hold senior government positions but they know politics and they can bring anyone down as they made me resign from UPND before i could accomplish the mission President Edgar Lungu sent me to do there. Allow me to be party leader and I will daily be attacking them and make them weak and they will stop defending their master and he will remain alone. This is the formula they used on president Lungu. They were daily attacking Lungu’s strong men and then they moved to him and it was game over but if you vote for a weaker candidate, he won’t manage HH as his boys will take that person on and all of you you will be jailed, “said GBM to his party supporters.

The PF has started campaigns to its members on who should be their next leader and face Hichilema in 2026 elections.

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, Chitalu Chilufya, Brian Mundubile, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Henry Mwenjenga also known as Emmanuel Mwamba, Miles Sampa and Greyford Monde are the creme de creme fighting for the party leadership with hope that one of them will remove Hichilema from office in 2026.