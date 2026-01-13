I am told that I am too old and must retire- FRANK MUTUBILA

FRANK MUTUBILA WRITES 



A double minded man is unstable in all his ways. James 1:8



One reads this verse and cannot help but admire how accurately it captures our current political gymnastics. It is almost prophetic in how well it describes saying one thing in the morning and its opposite by lunchtime.





Apparently everyone who disagrees with the UPND is PF. At the same time PF is dead. In fact PF is so dead that it is responsible for everything. Yet we are also informed there is no opposition in the country. One wonders who exactly people are arguing with so passionately every day. Ghosts perhaps. Political zombies maybe. It takes real madness to fight a dead political party.





Then comes the mature democratic engagement. Insults. Mockery. Name calling. I do not mind criticism. Not at all. But it is impressive how a simple Sunday photo of me holding a Bible triggered an investigation into the age of the Bible rather than the message inside it. Even more impressive was how my personal experience at Bookworld with mothers turned into a full scale online battle. Clearly these are the urgent national issues of our time.





Some contributors went a step further and called me a monkey. In my own country. By my own people. For expressing an opinion. I have never insulted anyone. I have never insulted any leader I disagree with. But apparently that is outdated behaviour. These days disagreement requires dehumanisation. I have blocked a few offenders. Not because I am weak but because even patience has standards.





I am also informed that I am too old and must retire. Too old to retire. I am 73. People elsewhere are contesting public office at 80. Every Saturday I walk over 20 kilometres. I am a senior youth. More energetic than some of you insulting me who are young in age but permanently exhausted. If your 60 year old parents cannot walk or express themselves at home please keep that advice for them. As for me I am just starting life. Frank Katongo Mutubila is still a vibrant Kopala boy. Ifwe tatukota tushimafye.





I am told that if I keep raising issues of social justice political tolerance and fairness I will be insulted until I stop. That strategy will not work. Try other methods. I am old school. I was born for moments like this. I have seen worse. At least in the past when you made a mistake people confronted you openly. Straight talk. Today someone smiles and eats with you then creates five pseudo accounts to attack you using names from other regions. It is quite weird and very unfortunate.





If we are not worried about embracing diverse views, then we are heading in the wrong direction, I have never seen a developed country that became so without taking on board diverse perspectives, I am worried about the country we are shaping for our children and grandchildren, a country where churches, which are cardinal in nurturing morality, are now treated as enemies, cry, my beloved country, our beloved country, and here we go again, a barrage of insults, the new Zambia.





But let us be serious for a moment. We could build a stronger community if we tried listening to each other. Some things can be fixed through dialogue. Sometimes we simply need to live and let live. We cannot all be choir members especially when the song being sung is inappropriate for the congregation. And until we learn to apply one standard to ourselves and another to no one else James 1:8 will continue to read less like scripture and more like a daily political commentary.