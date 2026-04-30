I am unable to stand as Member of Parliament for Milenge at this time- Dr Elias Munshya

By Dr Elias Munshya

To the People of Milenge:



Questions have been circulating regarding whether I would be interested in running for Member of Parliament for our beloved homeland. I want to address this directly and from the heart.





From our childhood, my father, my mother, and all our relatives instilled in us, growing up ku kalale in Chiwempala, the stories and ideals of Milenge. In Chingola, we did not just receive family; we received the living memory of Talayi, Kapalala, Chabuka, Lunga, Sokontwe, and much more. We were raised on Milenge’s values, its struggles, and its promise.





As UmwaUshi from both my father and my mother, as a son of Abena Ng’endwa, and as Umwina Luo, those calling for my participation in the 2026 elections have every legitimate right to do so. I hear you. I honour you. You are not just my people, you are my family. Your hopes are my hopes, and your concerns are not distant to me.





However, in view of my current service as Zambia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Angola, I am unable to stand as Member of Parliament for Milenge at this time. Leadership is not only about desire. It is about timing and responsibility. Today, my duty calls me to serve Zambia beyond our borders, but never beyond our people.





Public service has taken me far from home. It has required sacrifice, from me and from my family. But every kilometre I serve away from Milenge is still service for Milenge.





Milenge shall never leave our hearts. It lives within me, in spirit and in action. We have invested there. Through my relatives, my brother Chimpeta, and my children, we will continue to play a meaningful role in the development of our homeland.





I remain proud that my position in government has brought visibility to Milenge, to our beloved HRH Chief Sokontwe, and to the many causes we continue to champion together. These include education, the girl child, infrastructure, and community development. That commitment will not change.





At this moment in our history, Milenge needs unity more than ambition. We must stand together, not divided by position, but united by purpose. Over the years, we have built a strong and proud community in Milenge, bringing together UPND leaders, citizens, and our traditional leadership. That unity must endure.





To whoever will carry our party’s flag, I pledge my full and unreserved support. The success of Milenge is bigger than any one individual.





I also acknowledge, with a heavy heart, the ongoing legal dispute over the Milambo Senior Chieftaincy. That pain is real. I have not forgotten it, and I have not turned away from our people. I trust that God, in His wisdom, will guide us toward resolution and peace.





My people of Milenge, I believe that God orders our steps. Not always as we wish, but always as we must walk. Today, my path is in Zambia’s foreign service. Tomorrow rests in the hands of God and the people.





I may not stand before you on the ballot, but I stand with you in purpose. Titles may come and go, but our belonging to Milenge is forever.



God bless you.

God bless Milenge.

God bless Zambia.



Napela ne Mwina Luo. Ne mwana wa Bena Ng’endwa.