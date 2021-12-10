By Natasha Sakala,

Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji speaks to PF vice president Given Lubinda outside DEC offices after he was released on bail on December 9, 2021

FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says it is irresponsible for law enforcement agencies to portray people as thieves just because they are politicians.

Speaking to journalists at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) offices shortly after he was granted bail by the Lusaka High Court, Malanji described his arrest as persecution, saying he had gotten loans from the banks and records were available.

“As for now, our backbone is actually the judiciary. When you look at what I am cited for, it’s actually not prosecution but persecution. Records in the banks in Zambia here are available. We have gotten loans from these banks, millions of dollars, records are available.

To cite someone just because you are a politician, to say every politician must be painted black to be a thief is actually very irresponsible. I would not say much, because this matter is actually going in court but I can assure you that our lawyers will keep [you] informed on how we are moving,” said Malanji.

On Thursday afternoon, the Lusaka High Court granted Malanji bail following the refusal by DEC to grant him bond.

Speaking to journalists after Judge Mwape Bowa rendered a ruling in chambers, defence counsel Makebi Zulu confirmed that Malanji had been granted K10,000 bail in his own recognizance, with two working sureties in the like sum.

He said the court also ordered that the demand by DEC that Malanji should provide certain documents in order to be given bond, was illegal and has since been set aside.

“The demand they sought from him to give them documents they intend to use in trial has been set aside as being illegal and the court has plainly put it that he [Malanji] ought to be given the same conditions as Fredson Yamba was given,” said Zulu.

In this matter, Malanji and Yamba are alleged to have directly or indirectly influenced the transfer of K154,201,197 to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the Law on Supplementary Expenditure as provided by Article 203 of the Zambian Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016.

It is further alleged that Malanji, whilst acting together with Gibson Power Systems Limited and other persons unknown, did possess a Helicopter Bell 430 valued at about US$1,400,000, among other charges.

In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga stated that in the first count, Malanji had been jointly charged with Yamba for willful failure to comply with the Law.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has jointly charged and arrested Mr Joseph Malanji and Mr Fredson Kango Yamba for failure to comply with the law whilst they served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary to the Treasury, respectively.

In the first count, Mr Malanji 56, of Plot No. 179 Acacia Road in Roma Park, Lusaka has been jointly charged and arrested with Mr Fredson Yamba 62, of Plot No. 5, Ibex Hill, Lusaka for willful failure to comply with the Law contrary to section 34 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia,” stated Kamanga.

“Particulars of the offence are that Mr Joseph Malanji in his capacity as Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, jointly and whilst acting together with Mr Fredson Kango Yamba in his capacity as Secretary to the Treasury, and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 30th August 2021, directly or indirectly did influence the transfer of K154,201,197.00 to the Zambian mission in Turkey without following the Law on Supplementary Expenditure as provided by Article 203 of the Zambian Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016.”