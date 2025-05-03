TIMMY’S REBUTTAL



“I CAN SINGLE HANDEDLY BRING THE UPND GOVERNMENT DOWN THROUGH LIVE EXPOSURES ON FB, JJ BANDA”



Chilufya Tayali, Emmanuel Mwamba, Sishuwa Sishuwa, and Amos Chanda – all have tried to take down the UPND government, but they’ve failed. Now, it’s JJ Banda’s turn to try. Who is JJ Banda, really? When his masters had all the state machinery at their disposal, they couldn’t bring HH down. JJ Banda’s threats are nothing but daydreaming.



Let him continue dreaming if he thinks he can take down this government. The best thing for JJ Banda to do is to come back to Zambia and see the progress we’re making. Amos Chanda tried to bring the UPND down but ended up joining the party because he realized the government actually means well.



So, JJ Banda, go ahead and try to bring the UPND government down through live exposures on Facebook. We’ll be waiting.



WAGON MEDIA