TIMMY’S REBUTTAL
“I CAN SINGLE HANDEDLY BRING THE UPND GOVERNMENT DOWN THROUGH LIVE EXPOSURES ON FB, JJ BANDA”
Chilufya Tayali, Emmanuel Mwamba, Sishuwa Sishuwa, and Amos Chanda – all have tried to take down the UPND government, but they’ve failed. Now, it’s JJ Banda’s turn to try. Who is JJ Banda, really? When his masters had all the state machinery at their disposal, they couldn’t bring HH down. JJ Banda’s threats are nothing but daydreaming.
Let him continue dreaming if he thinks he can take down this government. The best thing for JJ Banda to do is to come back to Zambia and see the progress we’re making. Amos Chanda tried to bring the UPND down but ended up joining the party because he realized the government actually means well.
So, JJ Banda, go ahead and try to bring the UPND government down through live exposures on Facebook. We’ll be waiting.
WAGON MEDIA
I CAN SINGLE HANDEDLY BRING THE UPND GOVERNMENT DOWN THROUGH LIVE EXPOSURES ON FB- JJ BANDA
TIMMY’S REBUTTAL
Amos Chanda only joined UPND so that his many court cases could disappear, and they have. Do you see Amos in court these days? The man is just trying to save his own skin. He knows that anyone affiliated with UPND can never be jailed. That is the same with anyone with the required birthright, no jail. All the crooks that have joined UPND to save their own skins, and it has worked. That is African politics, unfortunately.
So JJ, if you have damaging information on this dictatorship incompetent government, wait until the right time to share with nation. You have a lot of support here at home. We will welcome you with red carpet treatment after 2026.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote for change in 2026.