I CAN’T ACCEPT INTIMIDATING ME BY THE MAKEBI ZULU TEAM – MUSUNGA FRANCIS.

As Provincial Chairman for the PATRIOTIC FRONT, for Luapula Province I am not happy and cannot tolerate intimidation remarks coming from some members of the team who accompanied PF Presidency Aspiring candidate, Hon Makebi Zulu, when they visited the area to come and sell their candidate for the forth coming General Conference, to elect the Party President after the death of the Party and sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died last year 2025, on June 5, may his soul rest in peace.

Facts of the matter are that on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Hon Makebi Zulu and his team came to Luapula Province on a mission to come and visit all the twelve (12) Districts for the purpose of campaigning amongst our structures in the Province in readiness for the convention to elect the Party President which is coming soon.

In their planning to meet our structures, they left out some Districts and said they were not going to meet each and every District and rolled out how they were going to meet the Districts selected to be met.

When I reported to my District Chairmen in the Province, they did not accept the plan of meeting some Districts and leaving out some, more especially that as Luapula Province we always move as one.

In addition to this all the Districts in the Province have already decided to support Hon Brian Mutayalwa MUNDUBILE, as a result of this the chairmen of the Districts decided not to meet Hon Makebi Zulu and his team. When I reported back to MZ and his team that the District Chairmen had refused to meet them, they didn’t take it well and started to intimidate me, saying that I needed to be replaced as Provincial Chairman.

One thing they should understand is that as someone who superintends over the structures in the Province, I make some decisions in consultations with other members of the Province and District Chairmen and it is not a one man’s show, we work collectively. I am aware that of course there are some decisions I would be able to make alone, and some it’s a must that I should involve others, I should not bull doze things. The other thing you should not forget is that the Districts and others in the Province are the ones who gave me the mandate to become PF Provincial Chairman when they voted for me in February, 2021, there’s no way I should work alone without their help, we work hand in hand together and in unity.

A piece of advice to Hon Makebi Zulu and his team is that he should have the heart to be united to other contenders for us to defeat our common enemy who is HH and the UPND, more especially that he is young and has got many years ahead of him in which he can become President. Let’s try to think and have mercy for a lot of Zambians who are living in abject poverty and our dear friends who have been incarcerated in prisons.

As a result of this team’s intimidation I have decided to step down as PATRIOTIC FRONT Provincial Chairman for Luapula Province, I will concentrate on supporting Hon Mutayalwa MUNDUBILE. They are calling me to replace me, I pave the way and give them the freedom to replace me with someone they want, but of course I will continue to be a serious and staunch PF member.

To all Provincial delegates in Luapula Province who voted for me on February 28, 2021, I am very grateful and really appreciate you for the confidence you had in me and I pledged to work with you and from the start to now I committed myself to you and I want apologize to some of you I injured on the way, please forgive me. Thank you very much and God bless all of you.

I submit.