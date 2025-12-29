I can’t be bought -Celestine Mukandila



Patriotic Front Acting Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila has rejected assertions that he and some of the senior members of the Party were beneficiaries from bribe money from State House.





Mukandila was responding to former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda.





Mukandila stated that his mission was to help save the country from the tyranny and dictatorship being perpetrated by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Those pushing to delay the PF Conventions are Benefiting from the K20million dished out from State House to destabilize the Patriotic Front and Opposition in general.





Former Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda has made startling claims in a live Facebook broadcast that State House released K20million to ensure that the Patriotic Front does not hold its scheduled Conference or holds it too late for a candidate to have adequate time to campaign for the 2026 General Elections.





Responding to a statement issued by PF Acting Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila who stated that the PF will hold its elective conference by April 2026, Banda accused those delaying the General Conference as actively collaborating with expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga.



He said Chabinga has publicly assured President Hakainde Hichilema that the PF will not host a General Conference until 2027.





Banda claimed that State House had set aside K20million to destabilize the Opposition ahead of the 2026 General Elections.