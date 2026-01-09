‎‎I can’t find any opposition leader better than HH in character, sobriety and discipline, says Kabimba





‎ ECONOMIC Front —EF leader Wynter Kabimba says he is not sure if he can find any opposition leader right now who is better than President Hakainde Hichilema in terms of character, sobriety and discipline.



‎And Kabimba says there was no misrepresentation about what President Hichilema said in Choma about the threats of violence against people from Southern Province at InterCity Bus Terminus in Lusaka, saying his only mistake was he took it out of context by regionalising it.



‎Kabimba also says he used to tell his late former boss Michael Sata that he was no longer a “Chawama boy” or “kaponya”, reports Daily Revelations Newspapers.