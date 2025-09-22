“I Can’t Speak Shona Anymore – Zimbabwean Deportee Returns After 21 Years in the US”





Seven Zimbabwean nationals deported from the United States arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday morning aboard a chartered flight after serving prison sentences abroad.





Among them is Mr. Mabugu, who left Zimbabwe at just 9 years old and spent more than two decades in the US. Having lived most of his life overseas, he now faces the daunting task of adjusting to life back home — a country he barely remembers.





For Mr. Mabugu, the challenge goes beyond finding work or rebuilding his life. He struggles to speak Shona, reconnect with family, and navigate everyday life in Zimbabwe. While he brings skills and experiences gained abroad, reintegration is proving emotionally and socially difficult.





His story is a powerful reminder of the struggles deportees face — returning to a homeland that feels both familiar and foreign, and trying to start over after years away.