I can't stay with one, I need 2 women, Lusaka man insists on marrying widowed sidechick



A 35-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Kabanana Compound has lost his wife of 13 years due to his inability to choose between his widowed side chick and her





Felix Mukuka a builder aged 35 was first sued by his wife, Josphine Mukuka, a business lady also of Kabanana compound for marriage reconciliation in the Matero Local court on Wednesday, stating that her husband had packed all his belongings from their matrimonial house to join his side chick in Makeni, who is a widow with three children.



The couple has been married since 2012 and have three children together.



Josphine said that she discovered about her husband’s extra marital affair after his support at home suddenly reduced. He stopped paying rentals for five months, and their children would not receive any support, let alone be fed.







She said despite finding out, she still forgave him and hoped they could go back to being a happy family, not until he told her that he was not ready to leave his side chick and that he intended on marrying the widow to pave way for a polygamous marriage.



It seems Felix wanted to extract everything good that the late side chick’s husband left, and was generous enough to become a step father to three children on top of the three he couldn’t provide for.





Unfortunately for him, Josephine was not ready to be a Mai Guru at her age.



“I’m not ready to be in a polygamous marriage, I have tried to do all that I can in my powers to make this marriage work but my husband doesn’t want. His side chick stopped him from eating and bathing from my house, so one day, he just returned home, parked all his clothes and shifted to her place. We even have rental arrears now since August last year.*





“He would only leave me with a K50 everyday for our home and a bag of mealie meal. So if he couldn’t provide for one family, how will he manage to provide for two? I love my husband so much but I will not stay in a polygamous marriage at this age. We sat down in meetings with both families and he still insisted he wanted to marry the woman. That is why I came to court, but if he still insists, I will have no option but to leave him,” said Josphine.





Meanwhile, Felix told the court that he still loved Josephine, but that among the four chambers in his heart, he also found space for the widow who he equally loved.



“This reconciliation will only be possible if she accepts to be in a polygamous marriage, but since she has refused, then we cant reconcile,” Felix told the court.





Magistrate Harriet Mulenga then passed judgement on the reconciliation which failed, and advised the aggrieved party to sue for divorce.



Following the advice, Josephine, sued for a divorce which was heard on the same day.



In the divorce case, Felix had a warning for her which shocked the entire court room.





“Since we are separating, I want her to retrieve the words she said that the woman I’m with will not see good if she continues with me, and she should never say any bad word about her in her life ever again,” Felix warned the mother of his three children.



And for Josephine her submission to the court was that she remains with her children as she may not know how another woman would keep them for her, something her husband objected to.





“Indeed, you never loved this woman. Your love for her drained a long time ago, because those cannot be your last words to the woman you have been with for 13 years. How do you trust a side chick over your own wife, you don’t know what killed your friend and still you want to marry her… it may also bite you,” said Magistrate Mulenga as she upheld the divorce.



The Magistrate ordered Felix to compensate his wife with K15,000, the custody of the children was given to the wife, and to be maintained with K1,500 monthly.





The couple’s plot in 10 miles was given to the wife and the children while the vehicle, a Corolla was given to the husband.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 10, 2024