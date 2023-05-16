I commend President ECL for showing love to the children of President HH- Miles Sampa

LOVE TO CHILDREN & SPOUSES OF RIVAL POLITICIANS

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (16.05.2023)

I have come to witness some unwritten rule in politics be it in Zambia or elsewhere. Never attack your opponent’s family (wife and children). You will therefore never hear me attack any politician’s family and glad to have observed that most of our past and current President can be said to do that.

About 2008 late then opposition PF President Michael Sata (MCS) had a funeral. His son Mulenga lost a beloved daughter. I remember being at the funeral house (Mulenga’s home) and a message came that President Rupiah Banda (RB) would visit at a particular advised time. President Sata tasked me to welcome President RB when he does arrive. When the convoy approached I got there to welcome the RB entourage led by then Minister Hon Catherine Namugala. I ushered them to the tent where MCS was seated.

Within seconds of passing condolences from RB to MCS, the tent became some insaka of laughter with the two reminiscing their young lives away from politics. I ushered back the RB entourage to their vehicles some 40 minutes later but by then it was evident the RB visit had managed to cheer up MCS, Mulenga, wife and all mourners that were present. Their burden was made lighter but needless to say that it was only a week or two later before President RB and Opposition leader MCS were back in news boxing each other in the political arena.

I have come to read today that when then President Edgar C. Lungu (ECL) was marrying off daughter then Councillor Tasila Lungu, HH posted a congratulatory message. Today we woke up to a good gesture from the former President ECL of a congratulatory card addressed to the daughter (Miyanda) of President HH and her husband Meenda on their wedding over the weekend. This is commendable given the evident tension between the President and former President since 2021 general elections.

Shall it be so that children and spouses of political leaders are respected and not dragged into political shenanigans or abuse of each other. One may however point out that what if the children or spouse themselves enter the political arena should they fall on this unwritten rule of being shielded. Subject to debate.

For today I commend President ECL for showing love to the children of President HH. Meenda and Miyanda must be the happiest and not to be brought into political kick boxing as they are not politicians but children of a politician. May we all emulate ECL and show love to families of fellow politicians be it within same party or rival parties.

MCS16.05.2023