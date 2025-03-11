I condemn Francis Kapwepwe (Why Me) for his unacceptable attack against  Tonga people- Miles Sampa

*About attacks on the Tonga good people of the Southern Province and the Bemba good people of Northern Province*





Today, I want to take a moment to address the kind of politics that I and my supporters stand against. We believe in respectful dialogue, not insulting or personal attacks. Our focus is on uplifting each other, not tearing each other down.



We recognize that differences in opinion are what make our democracy strong, but we also believe that those differences should be discussed with civility and respect. Let’s work together to create a space where everyone feels heard, valued, and respected.





To be specific; I condemn any form of tribal or ethnic attacks on the good people of Southern Province and likewise I condemn any form of attacks on the good people of Northern province or any other of the 10 provinces of Zambia. Anyone that engages in vices against unity of tribes in all 10 provinces of Zambia, is an enemy of peace to our Nation.





I equally condemn those that use tribe to play victim when in reality they are the tribalism aggressors. We all (& our offsprings genes) will be on this land called Zambia forever and must therefore live in harmony, peace and love for each other as One Zambia ; One Nation.





Incidentally and on a micro level, I live in a non tribal family life as love is what bound us together and not our parental tribes. It’s possible even on a macro level where the entire nation should be bound by national patriotism, love and not historical ethnicity. I invited all of us to join hands in promoting a culture of kindness, empathy, and constructive dialogue.





I will therefore stand with anyone victimized on tribal lines be it a Tonga person, Bemba or any other and condemn anyone that champions tribalism on them. Consequently I condemn Francis Kapwepwe (Why Me) for his recent unacceptable tirades gone viral on social media against the Tonga people of Southern province.





I had actually hopped to meet him in person after his incarceration in Livingstone but somewhow he was ‘hijacked’ when released & whisked away to Lusaka behind my back by known people and did not get to meet him. I have therefore never seen, met or ever spoken to him one on one in person or via phone before and after his imprisonment. Just encountered him on Tik Tok twice in the early years of his prominence.





My reaching out to him in Livingstone then was in line with my nature of offering emotional and moral support to those in trouble be it in trouble with the law or otherwise but does not mean I agree or support their offences be it criminal or civil. It’s just my Biblical belief and offer the gesture to everyone that I possibly can.





My plan had I met him upon being released out of the Livingstone prison, was to counsel him on how to stay out of trouble with the law as he expresses his political opinion. The only time ever met him in person was inside the court room session in Livingstone and never got to speak. When visited him twice in prison, never got to see him.





I am however still hopeful to meet him so can counsel him. I choose to help him with correctional advice and activities so he can reform permanently from insulting the Tonga people and any other of the 73 tribes of Zambia .





We are a beacon of tribal peace in Africa and we must defend that status. Let us show the World that we can disagree without being disagreeable. Politics aside, tribalism is wrong and must be fought by every well meaning Zambian.



