“I converted from Christianity to Islam, but the more I research, the more confused I get” — Burna Boy 

Grammy-winning Afrobeat star Burna Boy has opened up about his ongoing struggle to find spiritual clarity despite exploring different religions.

In a recent interview with Jennifer Hudson, the artist — born Damini Ogulu — revealed that he was raised as a Christian but later converted to Islam as part of his personal search for truth.

According to Burna, he has taken time to study multiple belief systems, yet the deeper he goes, the more uncertain he becomes about what to truly believe.

“Of course, because that’s what your parents believe and that’s what you were born into. Growing up, I was a Christian and then I converted to Islam. It’s like I’ve studied it all, but I’m still out here trying to find out what is really going on, you know? The more I research, the more confused I get,” he said.