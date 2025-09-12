“I couldn’t imagine myself playing a Sylvester Stallone role in Rambo just to stay alive.”- Nepal’s Vice President

“I USE TO WATCH SYLVESTER STALLONE PLAY RAMBO IN ACTION MOVIES, I HAVE NEVER IMAGINED IT COULD HAPPEN TO ME!”





– Nepal’s Vice Presido Ram Sahaya Prasad voices out after escaping getting nacked wetin no good by the angry Gen Z of Nepal for corruption.





“My experience yesterday was very traumatic, and I hope the leaders of every nation learn from it—not to anger the masses.





I mean, I couldn’t imagine myself playing a Sylvester Stallone role in Rambo just to stay alive.





I’ve got the message, and we will put in all efforts to make sure the coming government does better, so that our nation doesn’t get thrown under the bus again.”



