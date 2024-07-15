I DEFINITELY LOOK TERRIBLE AND I CERTAINLY FEEL TERRIBLE, BUT I AM BETTER OFF HERE THAN IN JAIL – Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

I DEFINITELY LOOK TERRIBLE AND I CERTAINLY FEEL TERRIBLE, BUT I AM BETTER OFF HERE THAN IN JAIL

When bad people rule a Country, many people suffer, President Hichilema is not a good man which is why many of us are suffering within and outside Zambia.

I can’t give details of my challenges but I know one day, I will live to share with you, how I struggle with resources, physically and emotionally.

These pictures I take are just a reminder of the different feelings and challenges of a particular day.

However, I know many of you are also suffering, including the praise singers.

How many people can be happy with those long hours of load-shedding which is even affecting telephone networks, Radio and TV transmissions among other things.

Production has gone down, substantially, income has plummeted, making people struggle to buy the basics, which have increased in prices.

The Captains of industries have lost businesses while many others have been stamped with a seal of criminality denting their reputation, locally and internationally.

A gaslighting tendency of President Hichilema to cover up his failures, only him (HH) is a clean man who has made clean money, yet he struggles to explain how he amassed his wealth. He can’t even delay his wealth as required by the public office he holds.

Those who challenge him, by talking, are regarded as enemies of our Country and they are charged with heinous and capital crimes, to silence them.

It appears like we have no hope, even as we run away, leaving everything home, to come and live like we are nothing, without our families, but we will do our best to survive, otherwise, life naikosa.

I live one day at a time, yesterday is gone, we face today, tomorrow belongs to God.

