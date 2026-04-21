I DID NOT SWINDLE ANYONE OF K4 MILLION, I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PF PAGE ADMINS PEDDLING LIES. – AMOS CHANDA.

AMOS CHANDA RUBBISHES PF PROPAGANDA, AND PLANS TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PF PAGE ADMINS.

STATEMENT BY AMOS CHANDA

I have read from Patriotic Front (PF) pages today, patently false information alleging that opposition leader Highvie Hamududu and l have swindled Bruce Choongo out of K4 million.

I know Bruce Choongo as a prominent Monze businessman with whom l have done various businesses in the past.

None of such involved any swindling or any malpractice of any sort.

The PF pages, in keeping with their trademark identity as paddlers of falsehood, somehow targeted us with purely fabricated information.

I spoke to Bruce Choongo and Mr Hamududu after seeing these malicious assertions, and both are shell-shocked at the motive of the PF pages handlers.

Both Choongo and l have agreed to institute proceedings against the paddlers of this information under relevant cyber crimes legislation.