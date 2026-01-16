I DIDN’T SEE ANY CAMPAIGN FUNDS FOR CHAWAMA, I USED PERSONAL RESOURCES – UPND DEPUTY  SG GETRUDE IMENDA

I DIDN’T SEE ANY CAMPAIGN FUNDS FOR CHAWAMA, I USED PERSONAL RESOURCES – IMENDA





UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda says she has been using her personal resources to campaign in the Chawama by-election as she had no access to any campaign funds.





And Imenda says when she inquired from UPND SG Batuke Imenda on the resources, she was told, the guidance was that members of the secretariat should sacrifice if they loved the party.





On Wednesday, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the party was strongly addressing the issue of party officials pocketing money which was released for the party activities.





Some UPND youths in Chawama have complained that despite money being released for election campaigns it doesn’t reach them as some party senior members have had a tendency of pocketing the money …



(Diggers)