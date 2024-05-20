´I do not fear one man´

…I fear the power of the people—ECL

Smart Eagles-19.05.24

The sixth President of Zambia H.E Edgar Lungu today declared that he is not afraid of any pressure emanating from various government wings and functionaries of President Hakainde Hichilema.

H.E Lungu said the only section of Zambians he respects or fears is the ´the power of the people of Zambia´ through the constitution, not a fellow man regardless of the political power they yield in an apparent reference to Mr. Hichilema.

“He´s just a man just like I am a so I don’t fear him I only fear ´the power of the people´,” said Lungu during a special Dunamis Miracle Church service organised by UKA, hosted by Rev. Dan Pule, a senior UKA member in Lusaka on Sunday.

The atmosphere during the service that was attended by all 13 UKA parties was electric and pregnant with ´change slogans ‘given the immense failures by the current government of Mr Hichilemas calls for an ´early election´ reverberated from every corner and every speaker.

“In a normal pregnancy it takes about 9 months for the mother to bear a child but this pregnancy (the current poverty situation under HH and UPND) cannot wait until 2026, this pregnancy wants an early birth,” said President Lungu amidst standing ovations.

Before Lungu addressed the congregants, interim UKA chairperson Sakwiba Sikota told the gathered members that the immense poverty Zambians are suffering today is a result of electing ´evil leaders in office´ in 2021.

“The bible says when bad people rule or thrive, people mourn and suffer but when good and wise people rule, “ said Sikota, “people rejoice and when leaders lie, their reign in reduced.”

The Dunamis event is a culmination of a myriad attempt by the Zambian opposition to hold peaceful rallies and mobile their members that have been denied by President Hichilema since he assumed office almost three years ago.

This has prompted local opposition and sections of the media to chant that the democratic space in Zambia has shrunk under Mr. Hichilema to its lowest level in almost six years.

No one is allowed to hold public rallies in Zambia since 2021 when Mr Hichilema took overpower in a highly polarised election.

His predecessor, Lungu is virtually under arrest, cannot be allowed to freely jog, walk or visit Zambians on the streets of Lusaka without being stopped by a battalion of heavily armed police with tanks and tear gas cannisters.