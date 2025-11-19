I do not want  Regina Daniels back in my house- Senator Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko has come out to say that he doesn’t want his estranged 6th wife, Regina Daniels, back in his house. According to him, all he wants is for her to return to the Rehab to seek medical treatment. Nwoko claims Regina has been abusing hard drugs for a while now and that his insistence on her going to rehab to get medical help has been the bane of the marital crisis they are both experiencing now.

In a letter written via his communication team and shared on his social media handle this morning, Nwoko denied claims that he has been chatting with Regina on Whatsapp since they fell out. He said Regina turned for the worst within the last eight months and that within these period, she made friends with people like Phyna and others who he claimed joined her in abusing drugs.

He described Regina’s claim of him being the one who introduced her to drugs so as to boost her s#xual prowess as a ‘’figment of her imagination and can never be substantiated”.

He also mentioned that Regina has become so irrational that she filmed him just before he used the bathroom in their bedroom and went ahead to post same online.

He mentioned that the focus should be for Regina to seek rehabilitation so she can be alive for their two sons.

