I DO NOT WANT TO STAND AS PRESIDENT – GARRY NKOMBO



…as he says he has no intentions of challenging HH





May 21, 2025

LUSAKA – Mazabuka Member of Parliament (MP) Garry Nkombo has disassociated himself from social media reports suggesting that he wants to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema as the Republican Presidential candidate.





Mr. Nkombo who is also Chairman of Elections and Strategic campaigns has since lodged a formal complaint at the Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka concerning the said social media reports.





The legislator, who is also a member of the UPND National Management Committee (NMC), said he remains committed and loyal to President Hichilema and the UPND.



He made the remarks during a press briefing held shortly after lodging the complaint at Police Headquarters in Lusaka.





Mr. Nkombo stressed that he is a solid and unshaken member of the UPND and has no intention of contesting for the Office of the President now or in the future.





The former Local Government Minister alleged that those spreading the falsehoods online are enemies of the UPND who are bent on destroying his reputation by portraying him as a black sheep in wolves’ clothing.





“I am confident, optimistic, and hopeful that the police will conduct an investigation which will successfully bring the alleged perpetrators to face the wrath of the law for committing this cyber-crime,” he said.





Mr. Nkombo further assured Zambians that President Hichilema remains his leader, elder brother, and friend, emphasizing that he has absolutely no intention of challenging him for the highest office in the land.





Social media has recently been awash with reports claiming and insinuating that Mr. Nkombo has intentions to contest the presidency in the upcoming 2026 general elections.



