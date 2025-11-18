‘I don’t even sleep good after being with a woman I don’t see a future with’ – Rapper The Game

Rapper The Game has opened up about how casual intimacy hits differently now that he’s in his 40s.

Speaking on the Den of Kings podcast, he explained that in his 20s and 30s, everything felt like a simple exchange — no emotions, no expectations. According to him, both parties were young, busy, and focused on life ahead, so it was easy to move on.

But things changed with age.

The Game said that once he hit his 40s, he started feeling like he was womanizing, especially when dealing with women who already had emotional histories and past trauma. He admitted that the guilt follows him home.

He revealed that he sometimes loses sleep after being intimate with a woman he knows he has no real intentions with — especially when she’s in her mid or late 30s and clearly investing emotionally, even if just a little.

He said dinner is cool, going out is cool, but once intimacy enters the picture and he knows he won’t be talking to her the next day, he carries the weight of it.

According to him, these feelings never existed when he was younger — but now they hit hard.

He added that men rarely talk about this kind of emotional conflict among themselves. Even when they feel guilty for taking advantage of someone’s emotions, they bottle it up because their friends are dealing with the same thing but no one is actually discussing it.

Instead, they just greet each other like everything is fine.