I don’t like Embassy Park but have no choice but to bury all presidents there – Hichilema





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has shared that he does not like Embassy Park but has no choice but to obey the laws of Zambia and have every president buried there.







The Head of State shared this with Zimbabw

ean second Vice President Kembo Mohadi in order to put context to the current impasse surrounding the burial of his predecessor.





“We have a tradition here, a legal one as well, established by the people of Zambia through different pieces of legislation. But also practice, that presidents, whether we like it or not, those of us who sit here get buried in Embassy Park. All the five presidents before, my predecessors are lying there. And we hope that we can continue that tradition, the decision made by the people of Zambia.





“If you ask me personally, do I like that place? I don’t like it. But there’s limited choice that we have, once we take the decision to occupy this office,” he explained.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema revealed that government had sent representatives to South Africa to hold talks to the former First Family in order to have the late former president Edgar Lungu repatriated and buried in Zambia.





The President also asked the Zimbabwean government to help the Zambian government with putting closure to the matter.





“We hope to resolve the impasse. Our team is there, they are engaging the family and any support that we can get from family members such as yourselves, would be appreciated to help us put closure to this unfortunate situation,” said President Hichilema.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 26, 2025