I don’t mind a new party taking over from UPND but not PF, says Kazabu

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

STOP paying Edgar Lungu his entitlements because he has not retired from politics, Luxon Kazabu urges the UPND government.

“I personally don’t mind a new party taking over from the UPND some day, but certainly not PF,” he says. “I shudder. That would be a catastrophy because they have shown their true colours. The brutality they did to us is unmeasurable. It sends shivers to think that one day they can bounce back. Then we will start looking for where to go to.”

Kazabu, who served as deputy livestock and fisheries minister in Michael Sata’s PF administration, said he does not blame President Hakainde Hichilema for his strong “kutumpa” words on the Copperbelt.

“I personally do not blame HH. He is only human. He has tried to restrain himself but being human, there comes a time when he feels it and I don’t blame him,” he told The Mast. “Edgar Lungu is making comments that border in politics. Has he retired or not? Why should we pay him if he is still in the political areana like some of us. He doesn’t deserve to be paid. He is retired, he needs to behave like a statesman. He is frowning on the olive branch extended to him by HH. He should embrace it and make himself a political counsel to other politicians.”

Kazabu said Lungu’s regime was very brutal to President Hichilema and other Zambians “who lost their lives”.

“Innocent people died all for the want of Lungu to remain in power. HH was arrested and taken to Mukobeko on trumped up charges. There is a limit one can absorb what HH went through. Lungu should thank HH. I keep on wondering what would have happened to some of these PF characters if HH had the traits of a dictator. I wonder where some of these people would have been,” he said.

Asked what would happen if PF was to bounce back in 2026, Kazabu said, “I shudder to imagine”.

“I shudder. That would be a catastrophy because they have shown their true colours. The brutality they did to us is unmeasurable. It sends shivers to think that one day they can bounce back. Then we will start looking for where to go to,” said Kazabu. “Zambians would be betraying themselves if they allowed such a thing to happen. I would not mind another new party taking over from the UPND some day, but certainly not PF.”