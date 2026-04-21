‘I don’t want to extend ceasefire,’ Trump says on Iran

“I don’t want to extend the ceasefire,” US President Donald Trump said on Iran, adding that Washington is “ready to go militarily,” according to remarks in a CNBC interview.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he said.

Trump said “we don’t have that much time,” adding that the United States was negotiating from a position of strength and would “end up with a great deal.”

He said Washington was “dealing with them very successfully” and described the US as being in a “strong negotiating position.”

Trump also said the US blockade had been “a success,” referring to measures imposed during the conflict.