‘I don’t want to love a ghost’: Nadia Nakai moves on from AKA

South African rapper Nadia Nakai says she is ready to move forward. She lost her boyfriend AKA in 2023. The rapper, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, died in a shooting in Durban. The incident happened outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road on 10 February 2023.

Nakai recently spoke about healing and rebuilding her life. She shared her thoughts during a podcast interview with L‑Tido. During the discussion, she addressed rumors about her personal life. Speculation linked her with musician Toss.

“I eventually do want a life partner,” she said.

“I’ve mourned, I’ve healed, I’ve been respectful,” she continued.

Nadia Reflects on Love and Loss

However, Nakai said she refuses to remain stuck in grief forever. She explained that she still loves Forbes deeply.

At the same time, she wants to move forward with her life.

“AKA has been dead longer than I was with him when he was alive,” she said.

“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life by myself. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life loving a ghost. And I love him. And I’ll always love him. He’ll always have a special space in my heart, but I’m ready to move on,” she continued.

She added that healing helped her accept the painful reality. Therefore, she now hopes to find love again in the future.

Nadia Opens Up About Grief and Healing

Nakai also discussed her grief on the Netflix series Young, Famous & African. The show featured her relationship with Forbes.

However, she admitted that coping after his death was extremely difficult. She told Fantana she often hid her struggles.

“It’s difficult, just maneuvering life, you know? Low-key I’m not fine, and I know I need to go to therapy. But I don’t see that happening any time soon… I just have too much to unpack,” she said to Fantana.

She also described how family and friends supported her.

“A lot of people don’t understand how I’m alone a lot of the time,” said Nadia.

“Kiernan’s mom literally lived with me for a month to just make sure I am not by myself. I couldn’t do it, I was on suicide watch and then there was the day where I actually was by myself. I realised that I can’t sit in this house I have to work,” she continued.

Despite the pain, Nakai continues focusing on her career and healing.