Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes::::



I DRIBBLED THEM – HH SAID OF HIS BILL 7.



—————————-



HH observed those like myself, who were making noise against the enactment of Bill 7 and said to himself mwachepa sana.



And then he deployed his trademark mingalato. And dribbled his way to Bill 7 success. That illegal bill which became law.



Not sure whether we could regard it as an illegal law. Makebi Zulu will guide on this.



I took time to think and consider who true victims of that mingalato really are.





(1) The judiciary



The judiciary declared Bill 7 unconstitutional by so declaring the process which culminated into its drafting.



HH’s minister refused to withdraw it from the enactment process. After a while, like they did the cyber bills, Bill 7 was back on the floor and proceeded with speed of ordinary business.





A Constitutional ammendment for which more than two stages were considered in one meeting. Second Reading, Committee Stage, Report Stage and Third Reading all done in one day. This was umungalato for real.



(2) Patriotic Zambians & organisations which opposed the bill.





OASIS Forum, LAZ, NGOCC, ZCCB, Evangelical Fellowship, CCZ, Opposition Members of Parliament, chiefs, eminent citizens etc.



Your counsel the UPND is meaningless. It doesn’t matter. This might imply that a court declared illegal transaction like Bill 7 can go as long as HH and or his UPND government want it.





(3) Parliament



Parliament transacted business which was declared illegal by court. This may attract severe consequences in the very near future. The enactment also cast a reputational risk on the assembly.



The dance didnt help matters –





(4) Tax payers



By far the most dribbled is the Zambian tax payer.



HH said he was showing love to the women, youths and differently abled people.





What HH didnt say that his love for those groups and seventy more constituency based MPs including three additional nominations will be funded by you; the tax payers.



Tax payers will have to pay them for their salaries and allowances.





Tax payers will have to pay for their accommodation in Lusaka. Their transport to and fro their respective constituencies each time Parliament goes on recess and reopens.



Now that MPs are back in the council, tax payers will pay for MPs travel to and fro their districts each time there is a council meeting.





Tax payers will pay for new constituency offices and additional support staff who will be deployed in the 70 new constituencies.



Remember that this incremental cost has not been budgeted for in the 2026 national budget.





The Zambian tax payer has truly been dribbled on this one. One could imagine such an incremental cost based on a law which shouldn’t have been but supported by imingalato.



Time will tell – ndemwebakofye ine.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK10.01.2026