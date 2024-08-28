I expect the ‘NEW” President Lungu to be different from the one who allowed bad things to happen to citizens while being silent-  Chilufya Tayali

RETRIBUTION SHOULD NEVER BE PART OF OUR CAMPAIGN MESSAGE, RATHER HOW WE WILL BETTER THE LIVES OF OUR CITIZENS

I want to make it clear that I strongly oppose retribution and will not stand by to watch it happen to anyone, including those who have treated me badly in the past.



I fully support the return to power of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but I do not want to see the injustices that occurred during his previous rule to be repeated. I expect the ‘NEW” President Lungu to be different from the one who allowed bad things to happen to citizens while being silent.



I do not want to see companies being closed down simply because they are perceived to be supportive of a particular political party, such as the UPND, or any opposition party.



I am against the unjust shutdown of media houses, like the illegal closure of The Post.



I do not want to see citizens arrested for expressing themselves, as I was arrested for criticizing President Lungu and other government officials during PF rule.



I am expressing my stance so that everyone knows where I stand. These are fundamental issues which I wouldn’t want to compromise.



Under President Hichilema, things have been even worse, leading me to be in exile. I have suffered greatly under his leadership, more than I did under President Lungu, but I do not wish for people to be targeted for retribution.



I am sure many of you have noticed that I have created friendship with some of those police officers that treated me badly. I harbor no grudge, or bitterness against those that verbally or physically abused me.



If individuals have committed crimes, it should be law enforcement to follow up rather than politicians issuing directives, as this compromises justice.



Politicians should focus on the positive change they will bring to the lives of citizens, rather than on pursuing their perceived enemies.



If individuals have committed crimes while persecuting us, let the law take its course, but it should not be part of our campaign promises, because it is divisive and threatens the peace of citizens.



Persecution and retribution do not develop the country, rather, they set it back the progress that could have been made in the past.



When The Post Newspaper was unjustly closed down, thousands of innocent citizens lost their jobs.



This time around, several companies have been closed down, with the directors attending courts, causing many citizens to suffer unemployment and fall into abject poverty. This is not progress.



I want to make it known that I am in politics to help people and not to punish my adversaries.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!