I expect the ‘NEW” President Lungu to be different from the one who allowed bad things to happen to citizens while being silent-  Chilufya Tayali

RETRIBUTION SHOULD NEVER BE PART OF OUR CAMPAIGN MESSAGE, RATHER HOW WE WILL BETTER THE LIVES OF OUR CITIZENS
I want to make it clear that I strongly oppose retribution and will not stand by to watch it happen to anyone, including those who have treated me badly in the past.
I fully support the return to power of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but I do not want to see the injustices that occurred during his previous rule to be repeated. I expect the ‘NEW” President Lungu to be different from the one who allowed bad things to happen to citizens while being silent.
I do not want to see companies being closed down simply because they are perceived to be supportive of a particular political party, such as the UPND, or any opposition party.
I am against the unjust shutdown of media houses, like the illegal closure of The Post.
I do not want to see citizens arrested for expressing themselves, as I was arrested for criticizing President Lungu and other government officials during PF rule.
I am expressing my stance so that everyone knows where I stand. These are fundamental issues which I wouldn’t want to compromise.
Under President Hichilema, things have been even worse, leading me to be in exile. I have suffered greatly under his leadership, more than I did under President Lungu, but I do not wish for people to be targeted for retribution.
I am sure many of you have noticed that I have created friendship with some of those police officers that treated me badly. I harbor no grudge, or bitterness against those that verbally or physically abused me.
If individuals have committed crimes, it should be law enforcement to follow up rather than politicians issuing directives, as this compromises justice.
Politicians should focus on the positive change they will bring to the lives of citizens, rather than on pursuing their perceived enemies.
If individuals have committed crimes while persecuting us, let the law take its course, but it should not be part of our campaign promises, because it is divisive and threatens the peace of citizens.
Persecution and retribution do not develop the country, rather, they set it back the progress that could have been made in the past.
When The Post Newspaper was unjustly closed down, thousands of innocent citizens lost their jobs.
This time around, several companies have been closed down, with the directors attending courts, causing many citizens to suffer unemployment and fall into abject poverty. This is not progress.
I want to make it known that I am in politics to help people and not to punish my adversaries.
I expect the 'NEW" President Lungu to be different from the one who allowed bad things to happen to citizens while being silent
TAYALI YOU KNEW WHERE WHAT YOU WERE SAYING WAS GOING TO END UP BUT YOU STILL WENT ON, AND AFTER THE RESULT THAT YOU EXPECTED YOU SHOULD BE THE LAST TO COPMPLAIN BECAUSE YOU KNEW THE END OF THE BEGGINING YOU CREATED.
Tayali has given sound advice to Lungu and his Umodzi Kum’mawa Alliance (UKA). It is unbelievable that a former Republican president who is a qualified lawyer can utter such words. Lungu managed to decampaign PF, CF, and UKA with his Samfya rally message.
If Mr. Lungu is voted back into power, expect a double dose of the lawlessness, violence, corruption and lies we witnessed during his seven years of misrule.
Mr. Lungu defrauded a widow out of K36000 and had his law practice license withdrawn by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). He was given a second chance when we “voted” him President. However, instead of repenting after defrauding the widow, he embarked on an even more ambitious scheme and defrauded Zambia leaving us with a crippling debt burden by the time he exited the presidency.
Now he is back asking for a third chance.If he is given another chance, he will make sure he sells the whole country to the Chinese and we will be shipped off to China in fourty foot containers. For those who donot realise the gravity of our debt obligations, Nigeria has just had some properties seized in Europe and Canada over a debt owed to a Chinese company.
Mr. Lungu will never change. He is hard wired for corruption (uubomba mwibala alya mwibala) and violence (he will follow into their homes those civil servants who he reckons are not following the law when dealing with him and sort them out).
He thinks his performance as President was “tremendous” (to borrow Mr. Trump’s words). He is unrepentant and sees nothing wrong with dipping his sticky fingers into the national treasury.
The NEW Lungu is the same old one who is threatening civil servants. Tayali, stop eating injera. It is messing up with your brain. Lungu will never cahnge. He is a cruel and vicious man who robbed a widow without remorse. Do not be deceived by his ‘humbleness.’ He is a venomous snake and Sata the king cobra recognised that. Birds of a feather flock together. Sata found that he (Sata) pretended to be a snake, but Lungu was the real McCoy.