I expected Man United coaching job to be tough –Ruben Amorim

Manchester United coach, Ruben Amorim says he always anticipated a difficult Manchester United coaching job.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 at Old Trafford to Bournemouth, their third loss in four league matches that leaves them in the bottom half of the table at Christmas for the first time in Premier League history.

Dean Huijsen opened the scoring in the first half before a penalty from Justin Kluivert and a smart Antoine Semenyo finish in the space of two second-half minutes sealed the three points for Bournemouth.

Sunday’s match was a second successive defeat in all competitions, after their 4-3 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

United’s statistics don’t look good as in nine matches since Amorim started as head coach, United have won four, lost four and drawn one. Also, only Southampton have conceded three or more goals in more Premier League home games this season than United’s four.

Following the defeat to Bournemouth, United players were booed off by some fans at the final whistle at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I always expected [the job to be tough], especially in these busy months. We are ready to face the challenge,” Amorim told BBC Match of the Day (via Premier League).

“We have a lot of situations where they managed to score a little bit similar to Tottenham. It’s really hard on everyone in the stadium. We have to fight this moment.

“It’s a very difficult moment. We have to go again next game.”

United defender Lisandro Martinez believes despite results there is the confidence among the players they can improve their form.

“I always say in this kind of situation we have to show personality and character,” Martinez told BBC Match of the Day.

“We are playing so well and unfortunately, we couldn’t score (against Bournemouth). We have to believe. At this club, we have to win every game and we know that.

“We are so angry with this kind of situation. We have to work on set-pieces especially. I believe a lot in this team and staff. if they don’t score their first goal from set-pieces then it is a totally different game. We missed many chances today. We have to score. We know what we have to do and we have to change quickly.

“We know how big it is at this club. The expectation is very high, it’s a process and you can see we are playing so well but we also concede goals and we have to work on that. I know the fans are impatient with us. We are the only ones who can change it.

“It’s football and we have to accept it. We are 100% confident that we will get success in this club. It’s a process, I don’t want to point the finger at one player. We win together, we lose together. It is a big pressure but we love that. I believe a lot in this group.”