“I Fear No Man”: Kelly Khumalo Fires Back at Advocate Teffo’s Claim She Shot Senzo Meyiwa

Singer Kelly Khumalo has issued a fiery response to disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo, following his explosive claim that she accidentally shot and killed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Teffo made the shocking allegation during an appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he said the Bafana Bafana captain was not killed in a robbery, as per the official version, but was instead fatally shot by Khumalo during an argument inside her home.

“Enough Is Enough” — Khumalo Responds in Fiery Video

Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram to post a video directly addressing Teffo and his claims. In the caption, she wrote:

“From being dragged in that dirty Court to sketchy podcasts? You never seize to amaze me, It’s quite simple though, if you strongly believe that I am capable of what you are accusing me of come and get me and stop playing games!❗️Till then BACK OFF!”

In the video, she did not hold back, slamming Teffo for what she described as a long-running campaign of public humiliation.

“I’m Not Going to Be Diplomatic About This”

Visibly frustrated, Kelly Khumalo declared that she was done staying silent and would no longer engage with her detractors through legal teams or press statements.

“Enough is enough. It stops here and it stops today. I’m not going to be diplomatic about this. I’m not going to release press statements, I’m not going to waste my money hiring lawyers to speak on my behalf,” she said.

“Come and Get Me… I Fear No Man”

Kelly Khumalo challenged Teffo to take legal action if he genuinely believed his accusation, warning him to stop dragging her name through the mud.

“If you strongly believe I am capable of what you are accusing me of, very simple, come and get me. I’m not above the law. I’m at a point where I have had enough of people dragging my name through the mud. It stops now. The stupid humiliation rituals you have been performing using me over the years, enough. If you feel I am the woman you are coming after, come and get me. I fear no man. Until then back off,” she said.