Laura Miti writes:



I finally listened to the Chabinga Audio.

Firstly, can we stop accusing AI?





Ninshi, in this country, we just can’t take responsibility for anything, or at least shut up when we can’t explain ourselves out of a corner we gave painted ourselves into? If it’s not God we are dragging into things He has nothing to do with, it’s witches. Now, we have added AI.





Anyway, about the audio – I laughed at 12 missed calls.



OK, let’s say the plot exists, to bribe a judge in a foreign country to rule a particular way in a bizarre matter before him, that has the eyes if the whole continent on it. Why would it be the President himself making the calls





Ninshi, where are his henchmen – bene Christopher Mundia, Levy Ngoma so路‍♀️??





Then, to bribe a judge in a foreign country, you jump on a plane? Where, bantu ba Mulungu, will a random someone find a whole judge of the high court of another country to have a conversation about subverting the course of justice? Is it at his house, in a bar, in his office? Olo chabe number yaba judge, ba Chabinga bazachosa kuti?





Finally, when the President of Zambia, needs a high stakes, unlawful activity to be done, he will choose Chabinga as his chosen man. Out of all the tools in the shed, you choose a hammer to dig a hole??



Eh – oookay!