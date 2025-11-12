“I FIRST SOUGHT THE LUNGU FAMILY’S BLESSING BEFORE ENTERING THE  PRESIDENTIAL RACE” -Makebi Zulu

“I FIRST SOUGHT THE FAMILY’S BLESSING BEFORE ENTERING THE RACE” – Makebi Zulu





By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



Hon. Makebi Zulu has revealed that before declaring his intention to contest the Patriotic Front presidency, he first sought the permission and blessing of the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Speaking on the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified programme, the Lusaka lawyer and former Eastern Province Minister said he could not have entered the political race without first consulting those closest to the late Head of State.





“It would be naïve of me to come to a decision to participate in the political discourse without consultation with the family,” Hon. Makebi Zulu explained. “That ought to be the first thing to do, and that is exactly what I did. I sat down with the family, explained my intentions, and asked for their blessing.”

He described the family’s approval as deeply humbling, saying it affirmed his conviction that his political journey is about service and continuity, not personal ambition. “Their belief in me strengthened my resolve. This is about honouring President Lungu’s legacy, his fight for democracy, for the rule of law, and for institutions that serve the people.”





During the live programme, one caller, Mama T from Lusaka, made a statement that captured the feeling of many Zambians listening in. In a brief but emotional contribution, she said, “If he can take care of a dead man, then surely he can take care of us who are living.” The remark represented a profound reality about a man who is not only reliable and loyal, but also faithful and consistent. It showed how Hon. Makebi Zulu is seen as a rare kind of leader grounded in respect, empathy, and faithfulness to both the living and the departed.





Hon. Makebi Zulu’s tone throughout the interview reflected the kind of political maturity that many within and outside the Patriotic Front have been yearning for, a calm yet determined effort to reintroduce dignity and structure to a party long shaken by internal divisions and state interference. His message of unity, national dialogue, and respect for systems of governance resonated with listeners who have grown weary of the combative politics of the day.





He spoke as a man representing not only his own ambition, but the long desired rebranding of the Patriotic Front, a PF that returns to its founding vision of inclusion, discipline, and accountability. In his remarks, he called for leadership that listens, laws that protect citizens rather than rulers, and institutions that restore confidence in the rule of law.





By the time the broadcast ended, Hon. Makebi Zulu had done more than announce a candidacy; he had reminded the nation that leadership begins with humility. From seeking a family’s blessing to responding with restraint in the face of provocation, he projected the image of a leader grounded in respect for life, law, and legacy, and in doing so, reignited the hope that the Patriotic Front can indeed be renewed, not through slogans, but through honour.