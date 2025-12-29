“I Forgive You, But I Don’t Lie” – Doris Ogala Responds to Pastor Chris Okafor’s Apology

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has officially responded after Pastor Chris Okafor issued a public apology to her during a live church service.

The Apology

In a viral video, the clergyman was seen admitting that “mistakes have been made” regarding the scandal that has engulfed them both, offering an apology to quell the controversy.

Doris Fires Back

Taking to her Instagram page to share the clip, the actress made it clear that while she accepts his olive branch, she takes exception to his narrative. She expressed deep concern over his assertion that her claims were false.

She wrote:

“Chris Okafor, I forgive you, but there’s a problem where you said everything is a lie. I have a problem with that because I don’t lie.”

Sticking to Her Story

Ogala emphasized that while forgiveness is key, she refuses to let her integrity be questioned. By insisting that she “doesn’t lie,” she effectively doubled down on her previous allegations, which included claims of marriage betrayal and other disturbing accusations.

Public Reaction

The response has triggered a fresh wave of debate online. While some applauded her willingness to forgive, others are analyzing the conflict between the pastor’s denial and the actress’s insistence on her truth.