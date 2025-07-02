I HAD A MINOR MEDICAL INCIDENT TODAY – PRESIDENT DUMA BOKO





“Today, as we mark Sir Seretse Khama Day 2025, I join the nation in paying tribute to the life, legacy, and vision of our founding father. Unfortunately, due to a minor illness that arose this morning, I was unable to physically attend the annual celebrations.”





“Nonetheless, I remain deeply connected in spirit to this important national moment. Sir Seretse Khama’s unwavering commitment to unity, democracy, and justice continues to inspire the work we do each day. Let us all honor his legacy by continuing to build a Botswana that reflects the values he so proudly stood for, peace, dignity, and progress for all.”