I HAVE BURNT MY DOCTOR’S DEGREES AS I WAS DUPED I WOULD GET A JOB AFTER MANY YEARS OF STUDY

Young Lusaka doctor pens emotional suicide notes before vanishing

A YOUNG Lusaka-based medical doctor yesterday vanished without trace, leaving behind emotional suicide notes that have caused panic and anxiety amongst his family members.

In one of the two suicide notes addressed to his uncle Titus Zulu and seen by #Kalemba, Dr Ozzyman Zulu, who had been volunteering his professional services to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, University Teaching Hospital and at times Chipata clinic, explained that ambitions had gotten the better of him causing him to make wrong decisions.

The 31-year old former Chizongwe Technical School pupil explained that some UPND cadres had used his desperation for a job to dupe him.

The ruling party cadres asked him to pay them money so they could facilitate for his recruitment in the the health sector.

With no source of income at the time, Dr Zulu turned to shrewd shylocks for help, promising to pay back once he was employed.

But as fate would have it, Dr Zulu’s name was not amongst the more than 11 thousand health workers employed by the government last June.

This left the young medic not only depressed but also with a huge debt to pay back.

Dr Zulu, whom family members described as a calm and caring person, explained that he could no longer stand the embarrassment.

“My ambition has killed me, I was crooked (conned) and in the end I made wrong choices,” Dr Zulu wrote in part.

“I have burnt all my papers, some of them have been thrown away. I don’t think you will find my body coz (because) its deep in the bush,” read part of the note.

Worried family members, who now fear for worst, have made a passionate appeal to the members of the public who may have information abouts Dr Zulu’s whereabouts to contact his uncle Titus Zulu on 0978172338 or report to the nearest police station.

Dr Zulu left his house his in Garden compound where he stayed with friends yesterday morning and has not been seen since.

Family members have not been able to reach him as his mobile phone has been switched off.

