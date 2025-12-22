I HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED FATHER’S LOVE



…but I don’t want that for my kid, Wyclif explains why he’s always available for his family





By Daily Star Reporter



Film maker Wyclif Mwamba reveals that he always makes time for family because he grew up without knowing the father’s love.





Featuring on Diamond TV’s On the Table, Mwamba said “I have never experienced father’s love in my entire life.”



He disclosed that he did not want such a life for his children.





“I don’t know what it is to call someone dad. But I don’t want to have the same story for my kids,” he said.



“I just want my kids to grow up with a father who is always there.”





He added that “so what you see on social media, you see me making videos, it’s not for clout or anything, that’s our everyday life.”



Mwamba is a father of five.