I have not initiated any lawsuit against Given Lubinda -Miles Sampa

Hon Miles Sampa writes;



5th November 2025…



To set the record straight , Hon Miles.B.Sampa has not initiated any lawsuit against Our Acting Patriotic Front President Hon Given Lubinda as reported by certain media houses.





Hon Miles Bwalya Sampa is focused on being part of uniting the party during and after the convention at the end of the month. We welcome and urge all to focus on facts and constructive dialogue .





We must share a common goal and work together towards it in a harmonious and aligned way.



*M.B.S Campaign Team*