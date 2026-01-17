I HAVE NOT RESIGNED- HON DOREEN MWAMBA

PRESS STATEMENT



I HAVE NOT RESIGNED- HON MWAMBA



17/01/26



Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Ms. Doreen Mwamba, today held a press briefing to clarify remarks she made on Friday, 16 January 2026, during the handover of 17 vehicles to various districts, which have been misinterpreted on social media as suggesting that she had resigned.



Ms. Mwamba explained that during the event, she took the opportunity to express her appreciation to members of staff under the Ministry, particularly those from districts, for their unwavering dedication and commitment to duty. In that context, she noted that there might not be another opportunity to meet before the dissolution of Parliament.



The Minister emphasized that, as a Nominated Member of Parliament, she is deeply grateful to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, for the rare opportunity to serve as Minister of Community Development and Social Services.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state clearly that I will not be contesting any parliamentary seat in the forthcoming August General Elections,” Ms. Mwamba said.



She reaffirmed her firm belief in the New Dawn Administration under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and expressed concern over social media reports suggesting that she had resigned.



“It is saddening that my remarks have been politicised. They were however not political in nature and should therefore be understood in their proper administrative and human context.”



The Minister further clarified that the statement she issued and published on the official Ministerial Facebook page was solely intended to thank members of staff, especially those who travelled from various districts, for their dedication and service.



Ms. Mwamba noted that the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has made tremendous progress in improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable, and will not be distracted or demotivated by speculative and contradictory political commentary.



“ I have not resigned. I therefore reiterate that I remain the Minister of Community Development and Social Services. I will continue to discharge my duties diligently. I also wish to state that I remain a committed member of the United Party for National Development (UPND).”



She added that she will only leave office in accordance with the provisions of the Republican Constitution, noting that it is the prerogative of the President to nominate Members of Parliament and appoint Cabinet Ministers.



“I remain available to serve the Zambian people in any position where the President deems it fit for me,” Ms. Mwamba concluded.



Issued by:



Glenda Nachinga

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services