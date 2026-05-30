I HAVE NOT WITHDRAWN -Keembe East aspiring independent parliamentary candidate Alex Chipo Mapushi



By Martin Lubasi Lubasi



Keembe East aspiring independent parliamentary candidate Alex Chipo Mapushi’s campaign manager, Kelvin Chikatula, says Mr. Mapushi has not withdrawn and will not withdraw from the Keembe East parliamentary race.





Speaking in an interview with Keembe FM News today, Mr. Chikatula dismissed reports suggesting that Mr. Mapushi had pulled out of the race, describing the claims as false and misleading.





He stated that Mr. Mapushi remains firmly in the contest and is committed to offering leadership to the people of Keembe East.



Mr. Chikatula further said it is Mr. Mapushi’s democratic right to contest the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.





He has since urged members of the public to ignore what he termed as baseless rumours regarding the candidature of Mr. Mapushi





Some section of society has allegedly been reporting that Mapushi who is a UPND member has withdrawn from the Keembe East Constituency parliamentary race.





This comes after Keembe West independent candidate Frezer Benkele withdrew from the parliamentary race, leaving former Justice Minister Princess Kasune unopposed.