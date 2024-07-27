I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE NORTHMEAD PLAY PARK LAND – LISWANISO



AS he warns youths against the use of his office to commit illegalities



July 26th, 2024



LUSAKA – UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has denied reports linking him to the sale of a council play park located in northmead and has since advised youths to desist from using his office to commit illegalities.



Commenting on social media reports linking him to a K2m bribe meant at facilitating the alleged sale of the land to a Lebanese national identified as Hussein by the Lusaka City Council, Liswaniso said he only came to meet Mr Hussein yesterday when he was told that youths had encroached the park.



” I have no idea who that Hussein is. All I know is that Feldon Chanda Mutanuka has been threatening him over the land that I thought belongs to the council.



“What happened yesterday was that I was called by Hussein that some youths from my office was at play park demanding that he vacates the land. He sent me a photo of the person threatening him. I realised it was Paul Mutanuka and that’s how I went there. Found Mutanuka and some youths from my office such as Brian Mulenga and Chiwenga. When I inquired on what was going on. That’s how Feldon Mutanuka started to accuse me of siding with foreigners in selling local land. I got very annoyed with him because this is the man who has been going round threatening land owners and government workers that he was from my office”, Liswaniso explained.



The national Youth Chairman further added that he was aware of several youths which includes Feldon Chanda Mutanuka who have been going round grabbing people’s land in the name of the party and office of the National Youth Chairman, something he says will not be tolerated.



He vehement denied ever receiving any amount of money from anyone in relation with the said piece of land, adding that reports have it that Mutanuka was given money by some Chinese national interested in the same land hence his threats on the Lebanese.



“Mutanuka should not think we don’t know his illegal activities. Last time on Hot FM we were made to defend the party because he has grabbed a piece of land from a land owner in Chalala in the name of my office. He has been going round government offices including the Ministry of Lands saying I have sent him.Going forward, I will not allow anyone to use my office to commit illegalities. Others went to make noise in Mumbwa over gold claiming they have been sent by my office. We shall now deal with anyone tarnishing our name through illegalities”, he added.



Mr. Liswaniso further wondered why police officers at Central Police were quick to release Mutanuka from lawful custody yesterday as he suspects a collusion and called on the Command to investigate the matter.



” I just want to warn everyone especially youths. We shall not condone any illegalities committed in my name or any party organ. We further call on the police to be decisive when dealing with crime committed under the guise of the UPND and office of the Youth Chairperson. I have no links with Hussein or the said land”, the Youth leader said.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM