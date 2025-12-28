I have served my country with my best ability for 55 years without applause- Frank Mutubila

Frank Mutubila writes….

I have served my country with my best ability for 55 years in most cases without applause. It’s your democratic right to disagree with or those with diverse opinion but not to insult or threaten me and others. Provided God allows it, l will continue serving my country. Some expect media to report only what flatters power and call questioning disloyalty. By that logic, a mirror is an enemy, and a thermometer is a traitor.

A public relations officer exists to protect institutions, manage narratives, and shape perception. Journalism exists to serve citizens, expose wrongdoing, and hold power to account. When truth is branded as disloyalty, lies become loyalty. When pleasing those in power is defined as duty, serving the people is recast as rebellion. That inversion is not accidental. It is a wicked and dangerous narrative that corrodes democracy itself.

The media is the Fourth Estate, independent, fearless, and relentless. Its duty is not convenience, access, or profit, its real duty is truth. It exists to shine light where power prefers darkness, much like solar energy outshining the darkness of load shedding. When Zesco fails, solar rises. The media must be the same, a beacon of truth and reliability.

Those who demand praise over truth are enemies of progress. Those who fear questions are afraid of reality. Media is not a stage for applause, it is a battlefield for accountability. Leaders who cannot endure scrutiny do not deserve obedience. Democracy dies when fear replaces debate.

Truth does not bend. Criticism is not an enemy. Power that fears light is power that deserves to be questioned. Democracy is not entertainment for the powerful, it is responsibility for the people. I have been like this for many years but it’s the first time I am receiving insults and threats.

Under the PF, I was appointed ambassador. Under the UPND, I was appointed to the board of the Zambia Daily Mail. If serving the country is condemned in one instance and praised in another, let us be honest, the problem is not the appointee, it is selective judgment, often driven by intellectual laziness.

We must embrace diversity and respect divergent views. Always remember that if two people are completely identical, then one of them is unnecessary. We obviously cannot all be praise singers, someone has to remain in the ushering department and quietly do the actual work.

