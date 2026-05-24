“I have written to ECZ to allow me to file in my nomination next week.” – Willah J. Mudolo

Remain calm, I may file my nomination next week, Mudolo tells supporters



INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Willah Mudolo has appealed to his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, saying he is hopeful that he may still be allowed to file his presidential nomination next week.





Mudolo said he has formally written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia requesting special permission to file his nomination outside the scheduled nomination period after failing to return to Zambia in time.





According to Mudolo, his failure to file within the nomination window followed what he described as an “ambush” by certain South African authorities during court appearances in South Africa.





The aspiring candidate claimed the situation became so serious that there was even an attempt to detain him despite allegedly not committing any offence.





“I wish to inform you that yesterday I formally communicated with the Electoral Commission of Zambia, respectfully requesting the indulgence of the Chairperson, Madam Mwangala Zaloumis, to grant me an opportunity to file my nomination next week,” Mudolo said.





He said despite the setback, he still believes the Commission will make a fair and lawful decision.



“I remain confident that the Commission, in its wisdom, will either allow me to file my nomination next week or guide us through any other lawful and appropriate channel by which my nomination may be filed,” he stated.





Mudolo further urged his supporters not to lose hope or resort to any form of disorder as they wait for the Commission’s response.





He also disclosed that the matter regarding his alleged treatment in South Africa had since been escalated to senior authorities there, with a request for the release of his passport.



Kalemba May 23, 2026