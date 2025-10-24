I haven’t had s33x in over 3 years-  Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her s£x life.

During the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two gave a candid response when she learned about Julia Fox’s celibacy.

Simon Huck, who created Lemme with Khloé’s sister Kourtney, was telling Khloé about the brand’s upcoming campaign with Fox, who “has not had s£x in four years,” he said. “This gummy is all about self-pleasure, too. So it’s not just about partner pleasure.”

“I haven’t had s£x in over three years,” Khloé, 40, then confessed, to which Huck replied, “This gummy is perfect for you.”

He couldn’t hide his shock at her confession, though, as he pressed for details.”You’re really not dating anyone, Khlo? There’s no one on your roster?”

“Nope,” she said, and then he asked if there was anyone she’s “DMing,” which she also denied.

“No. Not anyone I’m texting. I don’t have any person’s phone number,” Khloe said.

Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq noted that Huck was in “disbelief” at the revelation, especially when Khloé said, “I don’t even have nud£s.”

In a confessional, producers asked Kourtney, 46, what she thought about Khloé opting to stay single.

“I think while you have young kids, if there’s no one worth your time, focus on your kids,” Kourtney said, approving of her sister’s decision.

Kim, on the other hand, tried to get Khloé out there, producers noted, to which Kourtney said, “No, f** that.”

Khloé has been open about her desire to stay single while her kids — daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — are young.

“My kids are…my top priority,” she said during a January episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. “And I don’t care about dating. I don’t know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don’t know, but I’m not dating. I don’t care to.”

“My focus is on just my kids,” she continued. “To me, I think it’s the smartest thing.”

She and Thompson dated on and off from 2016 to 2021, and, prior to that, she was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. The Good American founder has not been linked to anyone romantically since her split from Thompson.