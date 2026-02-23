I Helped Lungu Secure Over One Million Votes Otherwise It Could Have Been A Disaster – Chris Zumani Zimba





By Current Zambia



Mundubile-led Tonse Alliance faction Secretary General, Chris Zumani Zimba, has disclosed that he played a key role in helping former President Edgar Lungu secure at least one million votes in the last general election, attributing this to his strong political strategies.





Zimba explained that when he was engaged as a consultant, he was candid with the President and the PF Central Committee about an impending political earthquake. He said his frank assessment unsettled some senior Patriotic Front (PF) members, but President Lungu appreciated his honesty and later appointed him as Political Adviser.





According to Zimba, despite the difficult political climate and widespread public dissatisfaction, his strategic input helped reduce the margin of defeat, with President Lungu ultimately losing by about one million votes.





He was responding to remarks by former PF president Miles Sampa who blamed him for the party’s loss, insisting instead that his involvement prevented an even worse outcome for the former ruling party.