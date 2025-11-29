I HIT INTO YO MAPS RANGE ROVER – REXIOUS



IN the late afternoons, after a long hectic day, I was cruising on Esther lungu road, heading home for a nap, when BAM! I heard the crunch. I looked up, and my front bumper was kissing the back of a sleek Range Rover, my heart skipped! Just the thought of how I was gonna pay for the Range Rover repairs nearly gave me an instant heart attack!





I stepped out of my car and the Range Rover owner stepped out too, I’m thinking, “Oh no, this is gonna be bad.” I started apologising before I could even take a clear look at him! But then he looks at me,





Guess what, it’s my bro, YO MAPS, calm and swagged. Before, he could say any word, I admitted my guilty and already indicated how I am not in a good place to fix his Range today, but maybe let insurance kick in. He takes one look at my ride, all dented with a leaking radiator and says, “Don’t worry muntu wandi, filachitika (it happens)!”





He invites me to his car, reaches out to his wallet, and hands me a bunch of K200 notes amounting to K7,000 saying “This should help with towing your car, and meet part of the costs for fixing it” I am like, “What? Ninebo neulufyenye boi (I am the one in the wrong) and you are kind enough to even help?” He smiled and said, “it’s nothing boi, you need it more than I do at the moment. Plus my car only has a minor dent!, and the rest is history!





Truly Angels do exist! I am grateful to Yo Maps for showing me true kindness and generosity in my state of panic and confusion, which is a rare quality especially for people in our industry!

Wechipondo may you be blessed even more and long life!



Utwalilile Nomutuma wakwata 🙏🙏



