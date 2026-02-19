‘I love Nicki Minaj, her skin is so beautiful’ – President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has made headlines after publicly praising rapper Nicki Minaj during the Black History Month Reception at the White House.

Speaking at the Black History Month event in Washington, D.C., Trump gave the Young Money rapper her flowers, calling Minaj “beautiful”.

“How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple weeks ago. She’s so beautiful,” Trump raved. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”

Minaj celebrated Presidents’ Day on Monday (Feb. 16) by posting an AI-generated photo to social media of her riding around in a convertible with President Trump while counting money.