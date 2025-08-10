I MAKE NO APOLOGY, GOLD MINING SHOULD BE FOR ZAMBIANS – CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE





George N Mtonga, a Zambian based in the United States of America does not agree with me on the role of government in the gold industry.





My view is that Gold Mining should be for Zambians only and I will not change that position.



The aggregator called the Zambia Gold Company ( ZGC ) is owned by the Zambian government and my submission is that it should continue buying Gold from all artisanal mining companies.





ZGC should not resale the gold to anyone else but take it to the central bank ( Bank of Zambia ) to ensure we have more reserves than the current 2.8 tonnes of gold currently only worth $300 million dollars.





Am i suggesting nationalisation of the mining sector ? Certainly not.



The current large scale mining companies have borrowed millions of dollars from where they are coming from and i would not propose we got the ownership of the mines where they have already invested.





I however hold the firm position that once the geological mapping is done by government, the ownership of Zambians in the companies that will get the new mining licenses must be at a level where they are key partners and decision makers.





So I repeat- let those in the financial space like george propose models that can be utilized to raise money for local investment in new mining companies before we start thinking of foreign companies running all new mines.





I believe in the abilities of Zambians 



#ideasfordevelopment



Christopher Kang’ombe

10.08.2025