I met Chali shortly after my father was murdered, painfully shares Mampi





LEGENDARY Music producer and song writer, Chali Mulalami has been laid to rest at Leopard’s Hill Memorial Park.





Before his burial, scores of artistes he helped shoot to fame under his record label, Slingbeats, gathered at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, alongside Chali’s family.





During the funeral Church Service held in his honour, scores of artistes paid tributes to the late legend and among them was Mampi.



“I met Chali shortly after my father was murdered,” Mampi painfully shared.





“I walked to his studio and my feet were dusty, he didn’t want to sign me immediately, but after he saw my feet and how I sang my lungs out, he signed me and changed my life. He had a beautiful heart. He cooked for us. He was an amazing human being,” Mampi shared.



©️ TV Yatu March 7, 2026.