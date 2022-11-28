Read her story below;

I MET HIM ON A DATING APP, AND NOW I CHARGE FOR OTHERS TO MEET THEIR FOREIGN PARTNERS-KACHANA

I was an upcoming musician 👩‍🎤looking for a platform to grow from. Music was HARD for upcomers those days. On tv I created such a platform for other upcoming musicians, a music show. With the grace of God, A lot of big names today, their careers started from there. Some artists never blew up. non the less I was PAID to do that. You had no problem with that.

When I met the Lord Jesus Christ,✝️ He saved me from addiction. I saw the errors of my life and agreed to allow him to change me and be used by him. I saw the light and was excited to share it with anyone who could listen. I was NOT PAID to do that. By the grace of God, I did it anyway and many people were helped . Some were not.

When I recovered from 3years of addiction. I worked for 2yrs as a consultant with a local Rehabilitation center, helping the clients in the process of their recovery. With the Grace of God, many people recovered, some people didn’t. I was PAID to do that. You had no problem with that. No one said I decided to be an addict so that I can be a counselor.

I found love👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 by placing myself on a platform where I could be found by the love of my life, My now husband, Mr Zorde. I decided to teach ladies the best, fastest and safest process of meeting someone who may love them. I did it for free for some time. Imagine, I wasn’t even in a relationship myself when I started, but I knew it would work! By the Grace of God, when they were too many, I created business to do that. I am PAID to do that. Somehow, you are angry with that.

I am genetically wired by God to HELP people. Some close friends even find it a little annoying that when they tell me a problem, I immediately start thinking of solutions. One friend even tells me before she complains about something: “listen, I am telling you this to vent, I am not looking for solutions.” LOL.

The point is, it is who I am, underneath all the talents I have is the deep desire to help people get to their next level no matter how much bigger or smaller they are.

However what is sad is to see many people throw stones at me for stepping out to help people.

Ofcourse you threw stones when I was on tv, remember when you said I was too ugly for tv?

Ofcourse you threw stones when I shared the word of God and help addicts saying it’s because I am now finished, so it’s to just become a motivational speaker.

Listen, I have deep compassion in general for people and even deeper compassion for people who go through what I have gone through, why should they suffer like I did, when I know the answer or a better way? It is who I am, I will not change for anyone.

I remember when Chibamba Kanyama announced that he decided to stop sharing his valuable content because your disrespectful trolling was just too much! When Dumisani Lingamangali Ncube wanted to cancel his conference because of internet trolls. Bless God, they both changed their minds.

What I have learnt is that the devil wants to silence any voice that will speak Good or help others. We have to FIGHT to help people these days! That is why the loudest voices consistently speak satanic hate and nonsense. The devil is behind it and he doesn’t do it by himself. There are people whose minds are not guarded and he can walk in and out of you freely. Making you vomit garbage onto social media or other people. And when you are confronted or exposed, you are offended. Is that you? Let’s see…

Check yourself, the last 10 comments you made on social media… Are they inspired by love or hate? The devil or God? There is no middle ground, even if it was a “joke”. Go and delete the hate comments and try and atone with the next 10comments being of love… You will be surprised who will love you back. Even me, I don’t know, but God told me to tell you. Just do it.

♥️Mrs Zorde

PS For international and online dating strategies here is the link:

tinyurl.com/3trysfre