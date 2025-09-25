I met members of the Zambia delegation at UNGA80. They refused pictures with me- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Iron Lady of New York



I saw numerous comments urging me or daring me to take pictures with members of the Zambian Delegation attending the United Nations Heads of State and Government Summit or the High-Level Week of activities celebrating the 80th Anniversary of UN, UNGA80.





I asked them. They couldn’t!



I met members of the Zambia delegation. I also met some senior diplomats and members of civil society from Zambia. I also met some other senior Zambians.





One thing became crystal clear.Zambians are living in fear.



You will not understand how Zambians have been cowed into silence, unkown fear and fear of unintended recriminations.





Although they spoke to me, many shared a moment with me, and surprisingly shared their love for EMV, but they made it very clear, that as a member of the Opposition, they could NOT risk take a picture with me!





“Ambassador, you know the type of government and President we have. They are not only petty but also ruthless!”



For this reason, every one of them want to be, or bothers to appear to be in the good graces of government and its leader.





They don’t even want to give a whiff or appear to be mistaken or send a sense of disloyalty to the President or his government.



This made me truly sad.



It reminded me of the period I served Zambia’s Second President, Dr. Frederick Chiluba at the height of his persecution where many deserted him, but also did not want to be seen or associated with him.





This fear or exclusionery treatment was extended to me as his Spokesperson, handler and administrator.



Now I’m not an extension. I’m the one fighting government as a member of the Opposition…





Anyway…



But NOT Brenda.



Brenda Chikwe Mofya is Zambian and is the Head of the Oxfam International office in New York.



She is a renowned international development practitioner with a focus on areas including human rights, gender justice, climate change policies, and humanitarian issues.





She was not only excited to meet me inside the UN, she sat with me, took pictures with me and even dared; ” I know many are afraid, but share the pictures, tweet them, share, share! she said mischievously.





“We are Zambians, why don’t we celebrate who we are? Why are we petty? When will these narrow fights end?” she bemoaned but also reprimanded.



That’s Brenda. The Brenda I knew in Addis Ababa who dared many times to criticise me or my administration, or the government.



Brenda, always daring, always brave and always unconventional.





When we met the following day at a UN side meeting, she not only ensured that we sat together, she bothered to make sure we were photographed together.



Brenda, a fearless Zambian but the true iron lady of New York.